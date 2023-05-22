This year's 'Monsters on the Beach' featured monster-sized jumps

One driver claimed that on the biggest jump, these gigantic vehicles managed to get 20 to 30 feet of air!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eight monster trucks raced for glory this weekend. The 24th "Monsters on the Beach" featured drag racing, gigantic trucks, lots of noise, and huge jumps.

Fan favorite trucks including “Stone Crusher”, “Hooked”, “Dirt Crew”, “Tailgator” and “Illuminator” returned, while “Dozer”, “Velociraptor” and “Vendetta” competed for the first time.

The show was right on the south side of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, so spectators got to appreciate the impressive vehicles and beautiful beach views all at once.

Preston Perez, the driver of the Illuminator, told 13News Now that "this is one of the biggest shows in the monster truck industry."

The Dirt Crew Monster Truck took the first place George Carpenter for the second year in a row!