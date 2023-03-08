29th Annual Shamrockin' coming to Ghent to help Hope House Foundation

The celebration will take place on Colley Avenue between Shirley and Gates Avenues from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 29th Annual Shamrockin’ event is coming to the Ghent neighborhood of Norfolk Friday, a St. Patrick's Day block party that's free to the community.

The celebration will take place on Colley Avenue between Shirley and Gates Avenues from 6 to 10 p.m.

There will be musical performances by The Fighting Jamesons and Tidewater Pipes and Drums, food trucks from Pittsburgh’s Best and Hangry’s, and cash bars offering beers and whiskey drinks.

The event will support the Hope House Foundation, which provides support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.