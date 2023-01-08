31Heroes teaming up with local breweries to honor lives lost in Extortion 17 shootdown

In 2011, 31 people tragically died when Extortion 17, a CH-47D Chinook military helicopter, was shot down in Afghanistan.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — On Aug. 6, 2011, 31 people tragically died when Extortion 17, a CH-47D Chinook military helicopter, was shot down in Afghanistan. Petty Officer First Class E-6 Sailor John Douangdara was one of the 31 people killed.

Arlene Douangdara, John's sister, now works alongside the 31Heroes nonprofit to help support the families of the victims and raise money for the treatment of traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

31Heroes is hosting several events in Hampton Roads this August to honor their memories and raise money, including a beer collaboration with Big Ugly Brewing Company.

31Heroes and Big Ugly Brewing are hosting a beer release on Aug. 6 to celebrate their new brew. There will be food trucks and live music to mark the event. The beer is brewed "in remembrance of the 31 Americans aboard Extortion 17." A portion of all proceeds from this beer is donated to the 31Heroes nonprofit.

The organization is also partnering with New Realm Brewing Company to host a Workout of the Day on Aug. 5, an intense workout comprised of rope climbs, box jumps, and thrusters.