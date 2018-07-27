WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Beer fans listen up: in one week there is an event in Williamsburg that has your name written all over it.

The 4th Annual Whistle Belly: Virginia Beer and More Festival is returning to Williamsburg on Saturday, August 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. That's at Merchant Square, on 401 W. Duke of Gloucester Street.

For $50 you get drinks and all you can eat, and you can save up to $10 by purchasing in advance. VIP tickets are $70. The event is hosted by DoG Street Pub and will feature 80 beers from 40 breweries, along with delicious eats. It is presented by the Junior Woman's Club of Williamsburg.

More information can be found on www.whistlebelly.com

