Where you can watch 4th of July fireworks in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — There's nothing that celebrates American independence quite like setting out some lawn chairs to watch a fireworks display with your loved ones.

Luckily, there are lots of opportunities to catch the lights this weekend in Hampton Roads.

We've broken them by city and county for you. Make sure to check the dates carefully. They aren't all Monday get-togethers!

Chesapeake

Chesapeake City Park: Sunday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

You can catch the Tidewater Winds Concert Band (7 p.m.) and the Navy Fleet Band (8:30 p.m.) at this patriotic celebration on Sunday. Bring your own chairs and blankets, although tents, feather flags, and oversized umbrellas are not permitted. Fireworks start approximately at 9:30 p.m.

The event is free, but there is $5 on-site parking.

Isle of Wight County

Heritage Park in Windsor: Sunday, July 3 at 5 p.m.

Fireworks at this show don't start until 9:30 p.m., but if you come early, you can enjoy kettle corn, barbecue, and snow cones from vendors who will be set up there.

Newport News

Victory Landing Park: Monday, July 4 at 7 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9 p.m.)

All are invited to Victory Landing Park (50 25th Street) on Monday, July 4 from 7 p.m. until 9:15 p.m. for "Stars in the Sky". This 5.44-acre park offers incredible views of the James River and is the ideal setting for enjoying fireworks over the water.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with free children's activities, including inflatables and face painting, strolling entertainment, and the Tomcats Dixieland Band in the front of the park, near the Victory Arch. Enjoy live music on the main stage by the United States Air Force (USAF) Heritage of America Band, Full Spectrum, from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. On-site food vendors will also sell a range of food and desserts throughout the duration of the event.

At 9 p.m., settle in for a spectacular fireworks show that will light up the sky over the James River.

Norfolk

Town Point Park: Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.)

The Great American Picnic & Fireworks is a free event, but if you remember your wallet, you'll be able to buy hot dogs, hamburgers, seafood, and other American picnic foods. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. 13News Now is a sponsor of the event!

In addition to great food, you can also expect live music from military brass bands.

Ocean View Beach Park: Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.)

The Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Display will have children's activities, food, and drinks. Festivities start at 6 p.m., and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Suffolk

Constant's Wharf Park and Marina: Monday, July 4 at 5:30 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9 p.m.)

Fireworks are going to spark over the Nansemond River in Suffolk on Monday! Guests will have to park at one of three shuttle locations and be transported to Constant's Wharf Park, so if you plan to go, know that the last shuttle run before the fireworks show is 8:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Virginia Beach

Mount Trashmore: Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.)

The Independence Day celebration will have food trucks, live music, and fireworks. There's free admission but parking will be $10. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

On the Beach: Monday, July 4 at 7 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.)

These fireworks will be visible from 17th, 24th, and 31st Street Parks. There will be a different kind of live music at each of the parks. You can get details here.

Williamsburg

Market Square and Palace Green: July 1-4, (fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Monday the 4th)

Colonial Williamsburg will have a full weekend of celebration, culminating with the "Lights of Freedom" fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Additionally, historical interpreters will be spending the 4th reading the Declaration of Independence, auctioning off handmade goods, offering outdoor theater performances, and also live music.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Multiple nights, 9:30 p.m.

Busch Gardens' Summer Celebration is already running, and that means fireworks on many nights through August 14 (weather permitting). You have to buy tickets to get into the park to watch them. You can reserve tickets here and also see the park's full calendar of events here.

York County

Yorktown Beach: Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.