'A Taste of India' returns after hiatus to celebrate all the sensory delights of Indian culture

NORFOLK, Va. — "A Taste of India," an event that celebrates the culture of one of the world's most populous countries, returned to Hampton Roads for its 14th year Saturday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a three-year pause.

While traveling to India would be an unforgettable experience, the celebration brought an authentic taste of it closer to home without having to buy a plane ticket.

Many families who volunteer and organize are part of a multi-generational effort to share their roots. This year, the festival focused on India's rich textile heritage, which dates back to 4000 B.C.

"We are so excited to bring Taste of India back for a 14th year," Festival Chair Sanjay Patel said in a news release. "This is our gift to the wonderful people in our region, and our many volunteers and business people cannot wait to share our customs and traditions with our friends across Hampton Roads."