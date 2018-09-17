VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — This weekend, there will be a friendly competition to help raise money for EVMS and other charities.

The 10th Annual PingPongforCharity Celebrity SLAMFest and Recreational Tournament is happening on September 22 at the Virginia Beach Field House.

The tournament will raise money and mental health awareness for four Charity Partners (Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s Vanguard Landing, People In Need and EVMS Glennan Center), while integrating table tennis and brain fitness into the community.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 WVEC