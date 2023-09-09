Another Bra-ha-ha 5K is in the books, with the bra design contest coming in October

This event features their annual bra decorating contest. With a 38-C bra as their canvas, designers are challenged to create unique and over-the-top works of art.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another Bra-ha-ha 5K is in the books. It was held Saturday morning at the Jennings Outpatient Center in Chesapeake.

Funds raised from the race will go back to the community by providing free mammograms and breast health services to those without insurance, according to the foundation's website.

The Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from 6-9 p.m., at The Delta Hotels by Marriott - Chesapeake, 725 Woodlake Dr., in Chesapeake.

This event features their annual bra decorating contest. With a 38-C bra as their canvas, designers are challenged to create unique and over-the-top works of art to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Groups, businesses, and individuals can enter the contest. Registration for the Chesapeake bra design contest is open on their website through September 22. The Bra-ha-ha awards show and auction will be held October 13 and a $1,000 check will be awarded to the grand prize winner.

The community is encouraged to design a bra that tells a story, shares an inspiration, or simply shows creativity! Anyone can enter – groups, businesses, or individuals. Registration at Brahaha.org is open through Sept. 22.

An additional Bra-ha-ha bra design and auction will be held in Elizabeth City on September 30, however, registration for the Elizabeth City event has already closed.

In Saturday's 5K race, first-place trophies were awarded to:

Men’s category – Shawn Marek of Chesapeake

Women’s category – Ashleigh Kennedy of Smithfield

12 & under – Brennan Marek of Chesapeake