Rep. Bobby Scott's Annual Labor Day Cookout returns to Newport News

Rep. Bobby Scott said he uses the event to thank volunteers and supporters in the community. It also marks the unofficial kickoff of political campaigning.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congressman Bobby Scott (D, VA-03) hosted his Annual Labor Day Cookout.

Lawmakers and supporters gathered in Newport News on Monday to recognize the unofficial kickoff of political campaigns ahead of the November election.

Scott held his first Labor Day Cookout in 1977 when he was running for House of Delegates.

"We wanted to thank our volunteers, so we had a little cookout and a few people came out," Scott recalled. "And then the next year we decided to do it again, and the following year I was back on the ballot, so of course, we had to do it again... and then it just became a tradition."

It took the global COVID-19 pandemic to break up the annual cookout in 2020, when it became a virtual event. The rise of the delta variant last summer led to its cancellation in 2021.