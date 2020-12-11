Busch Gardens Williamsburg increases visitor capacity for 'Christmas Celebration' event

Thanks to a revised executive order from the governor, Busch Gardens will now be able to allow 4,000 guests into the park.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is ramping up its holiday plans.

Four-thousand people will be allowed into each session of the park's "Christmas Celebration" event, up from 1,000.

The higher capacity is possible because of a change to Governor Ralph Northam's executive order from November 5.

"This important change increases the availability of reservations for our guests to provide more opportunities to safely visit the park’s expansive outdoors grounds to celebrate the holiday season with us," said Busch Gardens spokesperson Cindy Sarko. "We look forward to continuing to create fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while creating a safe environment through enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, face-covering requirements, temperature checking, social distancing and capacity limitations."