Hampton Mosaic Festival coming to Mill Point Park for Earth Day

HAMPTON, Va. — The City of Hampton is throwing a special event on Earth Day to celebrate culture, history, art and the planet we live on.

The Hampton Mosaic Festival will take place at Mill Point Park on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature "traditional music, storytelling, drumming, and dance of civilizations representing Indigenous People, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas," according to the festival organizers.

There will also be more than 20 activities for both kids and adults, including themed games and art stations, Earth Day nature and environmental activities, working artists and craftspeople, cultural displays and demonstrations, food and merchandise vendors, beer, wine, and more.