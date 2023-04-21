Celebrate the environment at the Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival

Over 70 vendors will be there with arts, crafts, plants and more. There will also be activities for families and kids, such as face painting and live music.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Earth Day is a reminder that we need to take care of the planet we live on and the species within.

On April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can do just that at the Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival at Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church.

That's on Godwin Boulevard and not too far from King's Fork High School.

For the adults, a beer garden sponsored by Nansemond Brewing Station will also be there, as well as local food trucks like Amici's, El Korita, Route 58 Grill, Pinner House Coffee Bar and more.

If you come on the earlier side, you can catch a free yoga session at 11 a.m.

Suffolk Master Gardeners will also have a plant sale and rain barrel workshop.