Celebrate Galentine's Day the fabulous way with a drag brunch at the Waterside District

You'll be able to enjoy delicious foods like flatbreads, omelets and parfaits, and don't forget the drinks!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're looking for something to do that's fun for Galentine's Day, the Waterside District has you covered.

Gather your BFFs for their annual "Galentine's Day Drag Brunch" on February 4, starting at 10 a.m. There will be a show when the brunch begins, and then another show at 1:30 p.m.

You'll be able to enjoy delicious foods like flatbreads, omelets and parfaits, and don't forget the drinks!

Your ticket will also get you a sweet mimosa or a savory Bloody Mary.

Need something sweet at the end? There will also be donut holes, cupcakes, and chocolate-covered strawberries.