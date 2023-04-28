It's time to move and groove at Our Sensory Farm in Chesapeake.

After dancing, children will be able to visit the different farm animals and sensory stations, as well as take a nature walk!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The beauty of movement and dance is for everyone, and Our Sensory Farm in Chesapeake works to make sure children of all ages and need have that opportunity.

On April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon, their 'Music and Movement Collaborative Event' with local author Laura Hales will allow children with autism and other types of sensory disorders to move and groove to music with access to noise makers.

After dancing, children will be able to visit the different farm animals and sensory stations, as well as take a nature walk!

At the end, they'll get a special goodie bag full of surprises. It's a wonderful chance to cultivate a safe space for play and connection with others.