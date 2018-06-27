HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- You are invited to enjoy Independence Day festivities at the Fourth at the Fort event at Fort Monroe.

The event begins with a flag ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Flag Bastion near the Casemate Museum.

Food vendors will be onsite at 5 p.m. followed by family-friendly activities from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Activities will be provided by the Casemate Museum, Fort Monroe National Monument, Youth Sailing Virginia, Hampton Roads Philharmonic, 8 Monkeys Yoga, and the Hampton 390 Street Car Project.

The USAF Heritage of America Blue Aces Ensemble will perform from 7 to 9:15 p.m. The Blue Aces are 10 dynamic Airman musicians who perform a diverse mix of today's artists (Kings of Leon, Imagine Dragons, Tori Kelly, Eric Church, etc.) and the old school rock and rhythm and blues of yesterday (ZZ Top, Stevie Wonder, Allman Brothers, The Beatles, etc.).

The day's celebration culminates with fireworks shooting off from Mill Creek at 9:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fortmonroe.org or call 757 251-2752

