x
The luck of the Irish: Celebrate 'Shamrocks & Shenanigans' at Waterside District in Norfolk

Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Group of friends toasting with green beer in pub, closeup. St. Patrick's Day celebration

NORFOLK, Va. — St. Patrick's Day is quickly approaching, and the Waterside District in Norfolk has several ways for you to celebrate! 

Throughout the entire week, head on over to enjoy a special themed menu, filled with fried pickles, Irish nachos, and you guessed it -- green beer galore.

Don't worry, while you're enjoying your food and drinks, NCAA March Madness will play on screens both big and small around the building. 

Then, on St. Patrick's Day, you can party the day and night away with electric mixes by the viral Masked DJ S!CK!CK on his Mind Games Tour. There will also be a post-parade party with local band Scotch N Rye. 

Tickets for DJ S!CK!CK can be purchased by clicking here.

On Saturday, the festivities continue with a free event that's open to the public. 

You'll search for hidden shamrocks and gold treasures from noon to 5 p.m. for a chance to win tickets to other upcoming Waterside events, like the delicious War of the Wings and DJ Pauly D's upcoming birthday bash. 

