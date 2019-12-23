NORFOLK, Va. — Chelsea Business District is hosting its very first New Year's Eve Ball Drop Block Party!

All are welcome to come out and enjoy Chelsea beer and fare from the breweries and restaurants of our vibrant community. The event kicks off at 10 p.m.

The ball will drop at midnight, but the local businesses will stay open later to help residents ring in the new year. The free community event is family-friendly. The whole family is welcome to come celebrate.

The event is co-hosted with Smartmouth Brewery, Benchtop Brewing Company, The Bakehouse at Chelsea, and Torch Bistro.

