Chesapeake restaurant to host comedy and auction event to support sheriff's deputy shot in Hampton

CHESAPEAKE, Va.

A restaurant is hosting a night of comedy Monday to support Scott Chambers, the Chesapeake sheriff's deputy hurt in a shootout with a homicide suspect in Hampton last month.

The "Comedy with a Purpose" event will take place at Winston's Raw Bar & Grill in Chesapeake and have performances from comedians Nick Deez and PJ Walsh, along with a silent auction.

All donations and proceeds will support Chambers in his recovery, the restaurant said.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

The shootout happened on Jan. 11, when Chambers worked with a U.S. Marshal Task Force to serve a warrant to a suspect wanted for a Hampton homicide case.

Task force officers had been following the suspect's vehicle when it stopped at the intersection of Todds Lane and Big Bethel Road. Talbot said the suspect "almost immediately" stepped out of his vehicle and started firing a gun at task force officers, who returned fire.

The suspect and Chambers were both shot several times. The suspect died, while Chambers had critical injuries.