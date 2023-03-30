Bunny Hop 5K in Portsmouth to benefit Children’s Museum of Virginia

The 5K will benefit the Children’s Museum of Virginia and have a family-friendly post-race party and activities at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Those who love to run should check out the Bunny Hop 5K in Portsmouth on Saturday, which will traverse a flat and fast course along the city's waterfront.

The 5K will benefit the Children’s Museum of Virginia and have a family-friendly post-race party and activities at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion. There will also be a 1-mile Family Fun Run.

The 1-mile event starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

You can register online or in person at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.