Church Street Jazz series kicking off Oct. 2, Sentara offering COVID-19 vaccines

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021.

Norfolk's Church Street Jazz concert series is kicking off its sixth season on Oct. 2, featuring several artists over the next year.

Award-winning jazz artist Najee will perform the opening night at the Harrison Opera House.

Event organizers are also partnering with the music and arts organization H.G. Lang Foundation to award a brand-new instrument to a middle or high school student during the opening night.

“I remember talented kids in school not having instruments of their own. And once they left school, they were unable to practice at home because their parents could not afford to purchase a personal instrument for their child," series founder/organizer Jay Lang said. "It is up to the music and art community to help our youth of today keep the arts alive."

Other artists in this concert series include Pieces of a Dream on Jan. 8, 2022, and Lindsey Webster on Feb. 12, 2022. It will conclude on July 23, 2022, with Bob James.

Sentara Medical Group is sponsoring this season and will be offering free COVID-19 vaccination appointments onsite before, during and after each show.

For more information about the series and buy tickets, visit the Church Street Jazz series' website. They also have registration for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.