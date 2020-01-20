The annual Coastal Virginia Bluegrass and Brew Festival returns to Hampton

The event will be packed with some of the nation's biggest musical acts along with local beers that show off the area's craft brewery scene.

For the third year in a row, the Coastal Virginia Bluegrass and Brew Festival is coming to the City of Hampton.

The country festival returns from January 24 to 26, 2020 at the American Theatre. The event will be packed with some of the nation's biggest musical acts along with local beers that show off the area's craft brewery scene.

Bluegrass performers this year include Rhonda Vincent, Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band, and Ladies of the Crooked Road featuring The Loose Strings Band and Erynn Marshall & Carl Jones.

Participating breweries, cideries, and distilleries are Bull Island Brewing Company, Caiseal Beer & Spirits Co., Capstan Bar Brewing Company, The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, St. George Brewing Company, and Sly Clyde Ciderworks.

Tickets for standard seating are $35 and $50 for preferred seating.

Individual performance tickets can be purchased in person at The American Theatre Box Office or Hampton Coliseum Box Office. Tickets may be ordered online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.