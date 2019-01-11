NORFOLK, Va. — A week of fun and fashion is coming to Hampton Roads: Coastal Virginia Fashion Week is just around the corner!

Coastal Virginia Fashion Week aims to showcase the industry's best fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in Hampton Roads and beyond.

The festivities kick off in Hampton on Wednesday, November 6, with Opening Night at the Gallery on Mellen. Enjoy food and drinks catered by Soul Dela West. Fashionable decor by DK Events and a great atmosphere of The Gallery On Mellen. CVFW is rolling out the VIP carpet with an exclusive fashionable night for the industry. Dress to impress and fashionable this event will be video and heavily photographed. Tickets can be purchased online for $10. The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Thursday, November 7, "Let's Talk Fashion," hosted by Paula Beckett, Wil Strayhourn, and Patricia Alwayz A Lady will be held at the Roastery in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood. Enjoy a night of good conversation, and meet-and-greet with some of Coastal Virginia's leading professionals. Dress fashionable and get ready to have a good time! It begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Two events are being held Saturday, November 9. The Reason for the Season shows off the fall/winter collection of LeeLou Designs. It's from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LeeLou Designs720, located at 406 Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. Admission is free, but you must RSVP for entry.

Then the 5th Annual Future-N-Fashion Show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. It's an evening of up-and-coming designer showcases. Come out support the future of the industry, walk the media black carpet, network with brands, and enjoy the fashionable atmosphere. A percentage of all ticket sales will be donated to Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals.

Finally on Sunday, November 10, RicLamar presents #ebonyGINGER, which showcases the latest fashion from the designer. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at O'Conner Brewing Co. in Norfolk. Tickets are on sale for $25 at RicLamar.com, while tickets at the door will be $40.