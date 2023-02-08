x
Cheers! Coastal Virginia Magazine's 'WineFest' is coming to Virginia Beach

There will also be live music, a cash beer garden, a wine stomp and more to keep you entertained throughout the two-day celebration.
Credit: yanosh_nemesh - stock.adobe.com
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready to raise your glass at the Coastal Virginia Magazine's WineFest, known as CoVa WineFest, in honor of local and state wineries across Virginia. 

You'll be able to explore different types of wine from different locations while also shopping from local vendors. 

There will also be live music, a cash beer garden, a wine stomp and more to keep you entertained throughout the two-day celebration.

The CoVa WineFest will be held on February 11 and 12 from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. 

You must be 21 or older to attend, and you'll also receive a complimentary subscription to the magazine, which highlights different types of lifestyle and travel content for Hampton Roads and the rest of Coastal Virginia. 

To buy tickets or learn more about different types of table packages, click here.

