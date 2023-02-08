Comedian Margaret Cho to perform at Hampton Coliseum

Her performance will take place March 11 at 8 p.m., the first in the Hampton Arts' "Comedy @ The Coliseum" series.

HAMPTON, Va. — Comedian and actress Margaret Cho is coming to Hampton Coliseum for a night of laughs in March.

Her performance will take place March 11 at 8 p.m., the first in the Hampton Arts Commission's "Comedy @ The Coliseum" series.

Before the show, people can meet Cho with a $100 VIP Meet & Greet, which comes with an autograph session, photo opportunities, and cash bar.

Cho is listed on Rolling Stone's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics, which describes her as “the sort of funny, sex-positive feminist and LGBTQ activist younger comics continue to look up to."

“Margaret Cho is the perfect comedian to kick off our new Comedy @ The Coliseum series,” Richard M. Parison Jr. with Hampton Arts wrote in a news release. "Not only is she funny, but her way of observing and commenting on cultural trends offers a hilarious and unique sensibility for audiences."