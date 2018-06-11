NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Sip, Bake and SLAY is a cupcake competition that will take place in Hampton Roads next month. It will highlight local bakers, as well as the Autism Society, Tidewater Virginia.

During the competition, each baker will present their uniquely designed coffee themed cupcakes in order to win a first place prize of $500 and an interview to receive national coverage for their business. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Autism Society.

The Sip, Bake and SLAY Competition will be held Saturday, December 15 at Event Central banquet hall, located at 9912 Hosier Street in Newport News from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 and dinner will be served.

It is a semi-formal event and is 18 and up.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Eventbrite website.

