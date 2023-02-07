Cupid Undie Run set to return to Virginia Beach

The whole event is designed for you to have a good time: wear your festive Valentine's Day gear (including underwear), drink with your friends, and then jog or run.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's the season of love, and giving back to others in your community and beyond is one of the most loving things that you can do.

The annual "Cupid Undie Run" will be held on February 11 from noon to 4 p.m., starting at Calypso Bar & Grill.

Each year, hundreds of communities across the country participate.

The whole event is designed for you to have a good time: wear your festive Valentine's Day gear (including underwear), drink with your friends, and then jog or run a mile for charity.

The proceeds from the event will go to the Children's Tumor Foundation, which is researching a cure for those living with neurofibromatosis or NF: a painful condition that causes tumors and growths on nerve systems throughout the body.