HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Director of Music at St John's Episcopal Church in Hampton composed a two-act choral drama on the rich history of David from the Old Testament. The drama will be performed on Sunday, January 19 at 4 p.m.

Deborah Carr composed the acts around David who was a teenage shepherd boy who is chosen and anointed by the high priest Samuel to be the next leader of the Jewish people.

The drama has four main characters, 12 choral singers, and a chamber orchestra of 12 players on strings, brass, percussion, and oboe.

The event is open and free to the public at the St John's Episcopal Church located at 100 W Queens Way in Hampton.

"This work has been a dream and project of mine for the past 5 years and I am so excited it will finally be brought to life for us all," Carr said.

Click here for more information about the event.

