VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Baseball All-Star David Wright will step up to the plate for Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters as host of Wright Night, an evening event of casino gaming and cocktails in a Vegas-style setting.

The seven-time All-Star third baseman for the New York Mets will host the 10th annual event at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on January 17 at 7 p.m.

Wright, former third baseman and team captain of the Mets, is now a special advisor for the team. He recently was nominated to the 2020 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Before the benefit, Wright will greet fans at a special VIP Meet and Greet gathering at 5:30 p.m. The attire for the evening is "Vegas casual."

RELATED: ODU students helping Santa with STEM toys

Born in Norfolk and raised in Chesapeake, Wright has been a longtime supporter of CHKD, dropping by the hospital to play games and talk baseball with children. In 2011, he hosted his first Vegas-style event, which has since raised more than $1.5 million for CHKD.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, click here.

RELATED: CHKD Surgery Program receives prestigious certification

RELATED: CHKD opens Virginia's one-of-a-kind rehabilitation center

Major sponsors of this year’s event include the David Wright Foundation, The New York Mets Foundation, Capital Group, Charles Barker Automotive, and more.

To learn about additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kate Ryan, CHKD development officer, at (757) 668-9066 or Kate.Ryan@CHKD.org.

David Wight wrote the following letter about the event:

"Dear Friends,

It is my pleasure to host the tenth annual Wright Night to benefit Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD). Looking back on the past nine years, I am grateful for your support in helping raise $1.5 million dollars for the kids in my hometown.

CHKD is a special place that brings hope and healing to thousands of children each year. I have visited many times, and I am always inspired by the courage and resilience of the patients and families I meet. I am proud to be associated with such a wonderful organization, and I am honored to help them in their mission.

I look forward to celebrating ten great years of support for CHKD and hope you will join me in continuing my legacy off the field. Last year’s event raised over $180,000 for the kids, and with your support, we hope to hit it out of the park this year. Enclosed you will find information about the many ways you can participate, including various sponsorships and how to donate items for auction.

Thank you for your time and consideration. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Kate Ryan, CHKD development officer, at (757) 668-9066.

Most sincerely,

David Wright,

President and Founder, David Wright Foundation"