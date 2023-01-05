x
Norfolk Botanical Garden's 'Garden of Lights' extended through Saturday

You can immerse yourself in a mile-long walk through thousands of sparkling lights and dozens of holiday-themed displays every night until January 7, 2023.
NORFOLK, Va. — Not much time is left to see the dazzling "Garden of Lights" at Norfolk Botanical Garden.

The Dominion Energy-sponsored light displays were originally scheduled to end on January 1, but it has been extended a week and its final night is now Saturday, January 7. 

You can immerse yourself in a mile-long walk through thousands of sparkling lights and dozens of holiday-themed displays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Multiple nights have sold out, so NBG says visitors should purchase tickets in advance.

You can buy your tickets online by clicking here.

13News Now and the City of Norfolk are also sponsors of this event.

