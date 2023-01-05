Norfolk Botanical Garden's 'Garden of Lights' extended through Saturday

You can immerse yourself in a mile-long walk through thousands of sparkling lights and dozens of holiday-themed displays every night until January 7, 2023.

NORFOLK, Va. — Not much time is left to see the dazzling "Garden of Lights" at Norfolk Botanical Garden.

The Dominion Energy-sponsored light displays were originally scheduled to end on January 1, but it has been extended a week and its final night is now Saturday, January 7.

You can immerse yourself in a mile-long walk through thousands of sparkling lights and dozens of holiday-themed displays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Multiple nights have sold out, so NBG says visitors should purchase tickets in advance.