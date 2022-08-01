East Coast Surfing Championships takes over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Here's what you can enjoy.

The event runs from Aug. 21 to 28. The schedule is packed with surfing, skating, volleyball, art and vendor moments, live music and even a Spam-eating contest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships are going swimmingly in Virginia Beach.

It's one of the longest consecutive-running surfing championships in the world. It brings in amateurs and professionals from far and wide each year.

In 2022, the event runs from Aug. 21 to 28. The schedule is packed with surfing, skating, volleyball, beach cleanups, art and vendor moments, live music and even a Spam-eating contest.

There are attractions for non-surfers, too. From now through Sunday, Ava Max, Third Eye Blind, The Offspring, and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will be playing nightly concerts.

Ava Max, who performs "Kings & Queens," spoke to 13News Now ahead of her homecoming performance. She said she came to town early to spend time with family members who still live in Hampton Roads. You can check out that interview here.