'Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour' comes to Virginia Beach in August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced Tuesday that "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" would make dozens of stops across the country, including one in Virginia Beach.

The concert event, which opens in Washington state in July, will bring the Oscar-winning movie "Encanto" to life, featuring an on-stage band performing songs from the film's soundtrack, including the popular “We Don’t Talk About Bruno."

When the show makes its stop in Hampton Roads as part of its 32-city tour, it will be August 12 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 29) at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

In addition to the performance in Virginia Beach, there is another stop in Virginia in Vienna at Wolf Trap.

Stops in North Carolina will be at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh on Sunday, Aug. 14.