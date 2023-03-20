Rise, shine and enjoy 'Breakfast With The Animals' at the Virginia Zoo

x
Want to see a tiger feast or a tortoise slowly munch away? This is your chance.

NORFOLK, Va. — Want to enjoy breakfast in a different way?

On March 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., you can dine on the wild side and enjoy exclusive early-morning hours at the Virginia Zoo with their 'Breakfast With The Animals' event. 

There will be several grab-and-go meal options from cafeterias in the zoo for you to choose from, and you'll be able to adventure through the park and check out what the animals like to eat for breakfast, too! 

Tickets are $8.95 per person for Zoo members, and $24.95 per non-member adult or $21.95 per non-member child. 

To learn more about this event and other upcoming events at the Virginia Zoo, click here.

