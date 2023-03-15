Enjoy the taste of New Orleans at this upcoming festival in Newport News

The proceeds for the festival will go to G.R.O.W. Sis, a non-profit that works to help women interested in business get started.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — From jazz music and mask-making to Creole cuisine and more, there's plenty in store for you at the "Taste of New Orleans Festival" in Newport News.

On March 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Centura College, you can bring the children for plenty of activities, including face painting and watching the stilt walkers.

That's on Denbigh Boulevard.

Food and drinks will also be available, and there will be a decorated stroller or wagon contest at 3:30 p.m.

General admission during this time will be $7 per person for ages 4 and older.

Then, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the festival becomes adult-focused.

General admission during this time will be $15 per person and will include a voucher for one cocktail.

From trying a bourbon box to chowing down on jambalaya, gumbo and beignets, it will be a fun-filled evening for those 21 and older.

The best Mardi-Gras-themed costume could also win you the title of King or Queen of the festival, too.