A story of hope, healing is coming to the Chrysler Hall with "Come From Away"

"On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all."

NORFOLK, Va. — An award-winning Broadway show is making a tour stop in Norfolk, and it's a performance you won't want to miss.

Based on a true story, Come From Away is a musical that takes the audience on a journey which spurred hope and healing.

Over 7,000 airplane passengers were stranded in the Canadian town of Newfoundland in the aftermath of 9/11.

What was previously a quiet place quickly became a place of temporary refuge. It was here that people grappled with what had just happened.

"Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships," the show's website says.

"On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all."