26th Fall Wine Festival returning to Neptune's Park in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Neptune Festival's annual Fall Wine Festival will be returning to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The event will take place from Sept. 16 to 17 at Neptune's 31st Park, featuring live entertainment, food trucks and wine tastings.

Commemorative wine glasses and tastings from 12 to 5 p.m. are included in admission. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket, beach chair and/or a small cooler to fully enjoy the food and wine available.

Participating wineries include Bright Meadows Farm, Lake Front Winery, Castle Glen Winery, Virginia Mountain Vineyards, and much more.