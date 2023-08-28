26th Fall Wine Festival returning to Neptune's Park in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Neptune Festival's annual Fall Wine Festival will be returning to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
The event will take place from Sept. 16 to 17 at Neptune's 31st Park, featuring live entertainment, food trucks and wine tastings.
Commemorative wine glasses and tastings from 12 to 5 p.m. are included in admission. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket, beach chair and/or a small cooler to fully enjoy the food and wine available.
Participating wineries include Bright Meadows Farm, Lake Front Winery, Castle Glen Winery, Virginia Mountain Vineyards, and much more.
Tickets are required for entry and only people 21+ are allowed to enter. You can look on their site for the full schedule of the event, participating vendors and ticket purchases.