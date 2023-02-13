Time to party: You can let Elvis help you renew your vows this Valentine's Day.

It turns out that what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas, after all.

NORFOLK, Va. — Are you looking to do something a bit more exciting than just dinner and flowers this year for Valentine's Day?

On February 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hank's Filling Station in Norfolk, you can have the great king of rock and roll himself, Elvis, help you to renew your wedding vows to your beloved.

After your ceremony, which will be performed on a first-come, first-serve basis, you can finish off the sweet night with delicious desserts and cocktails.