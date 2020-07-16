Festevents cancels some events, adds series of live music, outdoor movie nights in Town Point Park

Southern Auto Group will put on happy hour concerts, target golf games and movie nights in the Norfolk park every Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting July 23.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video is from a Festevents concert in 2019.

Thursday afternoon, the entertainment company Festevents announced a series of outdoor events in Town Point Park called the Thank Goodness We're Open (TGWO) series.

Southern Auto Group will put on happy hour concerts, target golf games and movie nights in the Norfolk park every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from July 23 through August.

The free events will offer food and beverage trucks, but there will be some rules to keep people safe. Guests need to wear masks at all times they're not eating or drinking, keep six feet apart from other guests and avoid gathering around food trucks or stages.

Organizers said if you have a fever, feel sick or have been exposed to the virus in the last two weeks, don't come to the event.

Festevents announced this series as they postponed other events, like the Big Bands on the Bay concert series, until 2021, to prevent the possible spread of the new coronavirus.

The company's CEO, Karen Scherberger, urged people to enjoy the available events safely.

“We are excited to be open again and to bring great outdoor entertainment to our community,” she wrote. “However, the success and our ability to continue these and other events will depend on how well our patrons follow the important safety guidelines that everyone should be aware of by now.”

Health officials recommend washing your hands often, keeping a distance of six feet between people who don't live in the same household, even when outside, and wearing face masks over your nose and mouth when inside (or when social distancing is not possible outside).

Events postponed until 2021

Norfolk Latino Music Festival (originally scheduled for July 25)

Virginia Symphony Orchestra in the Park (July 26)

Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival (August 21 & 22)

Norfolk In-Water Boat Show (September 18-20)

Ocean View Beach Park Big Bands on the Bay Series

Ocean View Beach Park TGOV Friday Night Series

TGWO series

Thursdays, from 5 to 8 p.m., Happy Hour Concerts

Fridays, from 5 to 8 p.m., Chip & Sip, target golf and happy hour

Saturdays, from 8 to 11 p.m., Family Outdoor Movie Nights

Weekend of August 21, Jazz Festival with local artists