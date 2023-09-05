'Festival of Champions' coming to Virginia Beach

This year's event takes place from May 11-13 at Mount Trashmore and is free and open to the public.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for an exciting sporting event coming back to Virginia Beach.

Firefighters from all over the country are coming to compete in this year's Southeast Firefighter Challenge Championship!

Firefighters race for the fastest time while performing several physically demanding tasks. Those trials include racing up a five-story tower with a 42-pound hose pack and dragging a 175-pound dummy 106 feet across the finish line.

Organizers say this challenge "celebrates the selfless spirit and extraordinary fitness levels of America's elite firefighter heroes."

This year's event takes place from May 11-13 at Mount Trashmore and is free and open to the public. Spectators will be up close and personal to cheer for their favorites!

The schedule for the weekend's events is below:

THURSDAY – May 11

9:00 a.m. – Firefighter Challenge: Wildcard Qualifying Rounds for the Individual Category

FRIDAY – May 12

7:30 a.m. – Firefighter Challenge: Open Practice

9:00 a.m. – Firefighter Challenge: Relay Seeding and Tandem Category Title Competition

11:30 a.m. – Firefighter Challenge: Relay Category Title Competition

5:00 p.m. – STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® U.S. Rookie Championship

SATURDAY - May 13

9:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

9:30 a.m. – Firefighter Challenge: Southeast Regional Individual Category Title Competition Final