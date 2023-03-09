Just keep swimming: 'Finding Nemo Jr.' set to hit the stage in Virginia Beach, Suffolk

You can witness Nemo go on a whole new journey with the help of his beloved friends like Dory and his family, presented by The Hurrah Players.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A stage adaptation of the beloved Pixar film that has captured the hearts of children and adults alike is coming to Virginia Beach.

From March 17 through March 19 at the Sandler Center for Performing Arts, you can witness Nemo go on a whole new journey with the help of his beloved friends like Dory and his family, presented by The Hurrah Players.

The show, "Finding Nemo Jr.," is the premiere of this stage adaptation on the East Coast.