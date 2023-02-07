Fire department officials remind Virginians that fireworks are illegal across the state

Independence Day is this Tuesday and there are free firework shows you can attend, rather than lighting your own illegal show.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — We’re just a couple of days away from the Fourth of July, and fire department officials are reminding everyone: fireworks are illegal in the state of Virginia.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, that’s defined as anything that explodes, moves on the ground or in the air, or shoots a projectile.

Portsmouth Fire Chief Nestor Mangubat said it's best to leave the show to those with a permit to light fireworks safely.

“Anything that makes a loud pop like an explosion, those are completely illegal," he said. “We want fireworks to be the show that are done by the professionals.”

There are some permissible fireworks allowed by the state. But some counties and cities – like Virginia Beach, for example - prohibit the use of all fireworks: including sparklers and pinwheels

Laws vary by state and we have a full breakdown online.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, if you break the law you could face a 25 hundred-dollar fine or even spend time in jail.

A report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says: emergency department medics treated more than 11,000 firework injuries last year.

Chief Mangubat said fireworks can also cause property fires; and he said in addition to physical damage, fireworks can also trigger mental stress for people suffering from PTSD.

“We do not want anyone injured. We have families gathering, we just want to make sure everyone is having a safe celebration," Mangubat said. "Those that are shooting off fireworks in the neighborhood, they’re not safe.”

Portsmouth and Norfolk teamed up for the 4th of July great American picnic and fireworks event in downtown Norfolk. That kicks off at 5 p.m., and fireworks will end the night at 9:30.