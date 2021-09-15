x
First-ever NashFest 757 Music and Food Festival coming to Norfolk

The first-ever NashFest 757 will bring the sounds and tastes of Music City to Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk!

NORFOLK, Va. — Bringing Nashville to Norfolk!

Saturday, September 18 is Hampton Roads' first-ever NashFest 757 Food and Music Festival.

From noon until 8 p.m., you can head to Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk, where you'll be able to enjoy a celebration of Nashville culture with food and of course, music! The one-day festival will feature national and local recording artists, including singer Celeste Kellogg.

NashFest 757 is free and open to the public. 

13News Now is a proud sponsor of the event.

NashFest 757's music lineup:

  • Clarence Spady (Blues) – 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Celeste Kellogg (Country) – 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Georgia Thunderbolts (Southern Rock) – 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • Keith Anderson (Country) – 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

