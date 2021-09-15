First-ever NashFest 757 Music and Food Festival coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Bringing Nashville to Norfolk!
Saturday, September 18 is Hampton Roads' first-ever NashFest 757 Food and Music Festival.
From noon until 8 p.m., you can head to Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk, where you'll be able to enjoy a celebration of Nashville culture with food and of course, music! The one-day festival will feature national and local recording artists, including singer Celeste Kellogg.
NashFest 757 is free and open to the public.
13News Now is a proud sponsor of the event.
NashFest 757's music lineup:
- Clarence Spady (Blues) – 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Celeste Kellogg (Country) – 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Georgia Thunderbolts (Southern Rock) – 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Keith Anderson (Country) – 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.