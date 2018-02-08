VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — It's a highly-anticipated event for treasure hunters all over Hampton Roads: the Flotsam & Jetsam Super Summer Sale will be offering thousands of high-end and distinctive items at bargain prices.

Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay hosts this special event where fine dishes and tableware, small appliances, jewelry, antiques, books and men and women's clothing will be on sale.

The 34th annual F&J Sale will take place from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on August 9 and 10 at Cox High School in Virginia Beach. The sale will also continue on August 11 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Admission to the sale is completely free. Proceeds from the items sold benefit the Westminster-Canterbury Foundation Fellowship Fund.

Cash, checks, and credit cards are acceptable forms of payment.

More information can be found on Westminster-Canterbury's website.

