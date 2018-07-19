VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — They say laughter is the best medicine, but one local group is going one step further.

Team BOB's Fourth Annual Comedy for a Cure Fundraiser is being held Sunday, July 22 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

Eight comedians will be donating their time to help support the efforts and fundraising for Relay for Life of South Hampton Roads and the American Cancer Society, including special guest Brett Leake, who had five appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

The event is being hosted by Team BOB (Bringing Our Best). Tickets are a $15 donation, and there will be a 50/50 raffle drawing. There will also be a special item up for auction: Mike from Mike's Art Werks is donating a "Tree of Life" metal art piece to the Comedy for a Cure fundraiser, which you can see in the above image. You can place your bid at the show.

All funds raised help to continue the fight against cancer by funding research to find new ways to prevent cancer, find cancer at its earliest, most treatable stage, help people with cancer today afford treatments, and to find a cure for cancer.

For tickets contact Christine Coppock (757) 403-2125 or go to her Relay For Life page: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/christinecoppock

Select Donate, then choose the "OTHER" amount, fill out total for number of tickets, and in the notes write Comedy for a Cure # of tickets. Bring your thank you email to Funny Bone box office the day of the show to pick up tickets.

Doors to The Funny Bone open at 12:30 p.m., and the show will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

