FreedomFest returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 12th annual Virginia Beach Fallen Heroes FreedomFest returned to Camp Pendleton on Saturday.

This event is held to support the families of our fallen heroes.

Among the festivities at this year's FreedomFest were live music, Navy SEAL capabilities demonstrations, the Rolling Thunder and U.S. Military Vets motorcycle parade, and an auction. Special guests included Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.