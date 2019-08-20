VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Due to storms moving through Hampton Roads, events for the East Coast Surfing Championship are officially canceled for Friday night.

ECSC officials said the storms -- some of which are severe -- make things just too difficult for surfers to paddle out.

Friday's scheduled musical act will play at The Bunker, beginning at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8.

The annual event -- in its 57th year -- will continue through the weekend, however. The first-ever ECSC was in 1962 in Long Island, New York, when a group of teens held a beach and surf party.

A year later, the surfing contest was brought to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and it has stayed there ever since.

The event is more than surfing now. It has evolved into a multifaceted beach sport and entertainment festival that offers many visitor-friendly attractions. Events include volleyball, Monster BMX jumps, a skate park, and more.

The 2019 event takes place from August 18 until August 25.

Each event has several categories for amateurs male and female competitors. There's a pro category for most events too.