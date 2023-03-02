Get ready to run in the annual Yuengling Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach

Don't worry, you'll finish out your run with a post-race party. And yes, there will be plenty of Yuengling beer and even Irish Stew.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's time to lace up your sneakers and get ready to run into St. Patrick's Day Weekend celebrations with the annual Yuengling Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach, sponsored by TowneBank.

Activities will be plentiful and festive during the weekend of March 17 through 19 at the Oceanfront.

The weekend will kick off with a Fitness and Wellness Expo on March 17.

One racecourse option is an 8K that is flat, so it's perfect for those who are newer to running or those looking to smash their personal record.

There will also be the marathon, half-marathon and even a Leprechaun Dash.

