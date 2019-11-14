NORFOLK, Va. — After every Girl Scout membership year, the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast acknowledges local Girl Scout alums who are leaders in their field at the annual Famous Formers Luncheon.

As the future leaders of tomorrow, girls today have these women to look up to as role models.

The 2019 Famous Formers honorees are:

Kate Godby, Hewlett Packard Enterprises

Janice "Jay" Johnson, Virginia Organizing

Joann Bautti, Eastern Virginia Medical School

Lisa Spiller, Christopher Newport University

Tricia Hudson, Strategic Solutions by Tricia, LLC

Bonita Billingsley Harris, Dominion Energy

Future Famous Former (Ages 18-30) honoree is:

Michaela Britt, Dollar Tree

Also for the first time ever, a company that illustrates Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast mission and supports girls will be honored with The Corporate G.I.R.L. Champion of the Year award. This year's honoree:

TowneBank

The guest speaker of the event will be Dr. Patricia Turner. She was a part of the Norfolk 17, the first group of African-American students to integrate into Norfolk Public Schools.

The luncheon will take place on November 21 at the Hilton Norfolk The Main on 100 E Main Street. Tickets can be purchased online.

To become a sponsor for the event email, Philanthropy@gsccc.org.

For more information, visit Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast Website.