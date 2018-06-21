VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Latin Fest is coming back to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and this year there will be a lot of big names in music.

Events begin at 5 p.m. Friday, June 22 p.m. on the Main Beach Stage in the sand at 24th Street. Then on Saturday, activities get underway at noon in a Latin Village set up in 24th Street Park and at 3:30 p.m. on the 24th St. Main Beach Stage in the sand.

Featured artists include:

Luis Enrique, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter from Nicaragua who is one of salsa’s most successful artists. He performs at 9:30 p.m., June 23.

Luis Vargas, the Dominican singer-songwriter known as “el rey supremo,” or supreme king, of bachata for his pioneering role in the genre. He takes the stage at 9:30 p.m., June 22.

Steve Styles, an American bachata performer who sang with the duo “Xtreme” and then in the group “Vena,” and is now a solo artist. Styles performs at 7:45 p.m., June 23.

La Sonora Dinamita, the Colombian group with the most-ever cumbia hits worldwide. It performs at 7:45 p.m., June 22.

Latin Fest also features Hispanic cuisine, dancing, and more. Admission is free.

The annual event is put together by La Selecta, which broadcasts at 103.3 FM and 1050 AM.

