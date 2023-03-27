Daffodil Festival set to bloom in Gloucester this weekend

It's an event that has brought the community together to celebrate the beautiful flowers and their signs of spring since 1926.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — An annual tradition that is rich in beauty and history returns again to Coastal Virginia.

From April 1 starting at 10 a.m. through April 2, head to Main Street in Gloucester for the 37th annual "Gloucester Daffodil Festival."

It's an event that has brought the community together to celebrate the beautiful flowers and their signs of spring since 1926. What began as a simple garden party grew into the event we see today.

This year's theme is "Let's Jazz it Up, The Trumpets are Blooming."

There will be so many activities to choose from: a petting zoo, the Amazing Mutt Show, live music, vendors and more!

There will also be the daffodil flower show, where judges will pick some of the best arrangements and growers of the beloved blooms to win awards.