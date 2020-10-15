Gloucester Parks & Rec to host drive-in 'Hocus Pocus' movie night

A release from the department said film-lovers could catch the flick on October 23 and October 24, starting at 6:45 p.m.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will be showing the popular Halloween movie, "Hocus Pocus," in its first ever drive-in movie event at the Gloucester High School parking lot later this month.

A release from the department said film-lovers could catch the flick on October 23 and October 24, starting at 6:45 p.m.

Gates for parking spots open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for a car cost $15, and to prevent the spread of coronavirus, guests will be asked to stay in their cars through the movie. To allow people to keep their windows rolled up, sound will play through your car's radio.

People who buy their tickets before October 20 will be entered for a chance to win the "VIP" experience, with premium parking and a Gloucester goodie bag. There will be one winner for each showing.

Katey Legg, the director for the parks and recreation department, said it's an idea her team has "wanted to do for a long time."

“With the pandemic, we thought this would be a perfect opportunity to provide this socially-distanced, fun activity for our community,” Legg wrote.

She said it was something the department could host again, if the movie nights go well.